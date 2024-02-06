CASTLEFORD TIGERS last night took almost everyone by surprise with the announcement that they had signed former London Broncos prop Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi from Queensland Cup side Northern Pride.

The 25-year-old, who made 38 appearances for London over a five-year spell, has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers.

And now Hindmarsh-Takyi has revealed his motivation for the move to Castleford and how it came about.

Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi’s first words as a Castleford player as he explains why he made the move and what Tigers fans can expect.

“It’s crazy, I thought I would be staying in Cairns (Australia) for another year but after pre-season, I thought I needed to have another crack at Super League, play with full-time players again and try and get back into that environment,” Hindmarsh-Takyi told the Castleford website.

“I’m excited to play for Cas, one of my old teammates played with them for a while and said it was a good experience. Hopefully I can have an even better experience.

“Played over there are hard and tough so I want to get back to that again. I’ve been away from home for two years so I need to come back and see it again!

“I’m expecting to be over in the next month or so. I am just sorting things out and then we will get the flights booked.”

So what can Castleford fans expect from the 25-year-old Londoner?

“I’m just one of those players that likes to carry the ball forward, I can make a lot of metres and I’ve got those post-contact metres too.

“I’m working on a few things as well to bring more speed and power to my game and increase those post-contact metres. I want to help the boys forward – I’d say that’s the biggest part of my game.”

Hindmarsh-Takyi also revealed his long relationship with current Castleford signing Josh Hodson as well as giving a message to the Tigers’ faithful.

“I think I played at Cas when I was 16 in the London Broncos academy. I’ve known Josh Hodson since I was 16 as we came through the London Broncos academy together.

“I’m excited to meet you guys. It’s going to be a good year so let’s go.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.