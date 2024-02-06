Mouthwatering Challenge Cup Third Round tie to be broadcast live on The Sportsman

THE mouthwatering Challenge Cup Third Round tie between Dewsbury Rams and York Knights will be broadcast live on The Sportsman this weekend.

The Knights travel to the FLAIR Stadium hoping to put memories of their 40-4 drubbing by Wakefield Trinity in the 1895 Cup to one side, with Dewsbury also aiming to bounce back from their home defeat to the Bradford Bulls.

The fixture will kick off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon with the winners going through to play either Sheffield Eagles or Newcastle Thunder in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round and will be broadcast live here.

🏉 @DewsburyRams vs @YorkRLFC

🏆 @Betfred Challenge Cup

📆 11th February 2024

🤩 We've got MORE live rugby league on our YouTube channel this year, as the Dewsbury Rams host the York Knights in the Betfred Challenge Cup…

The Sportsman will cover 20 live games in 2024, with two of those coming in previous weeks with Orrell St James’ Challenge Cup fixture against Haresfinch and then Orrell’s Second Round tie against York Acorn.

Previously, the managing director of RL Commercial, Rhodri Jones, had explained how important The Sportsman has become for rugby league.

Jones said: “The Sportsman’s coverage has been a popular and valued addition to Rugby League’s broadcast portfolio in recent seasons, and in a year when there will be more matches shown than ever across a range of different platforms, we are delighted they remain a key part of that package.

“Their passion for the sport comes across in every match that they cover, and that is one of the reasons The Sportsman’s coverage has been so popular with Rugby League fans – especially given the platform they provide for competitions such as League One, the Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, and the early rounds of the Challenge Cup.”

