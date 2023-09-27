14-team Super League idea rubbished as part of IMG’s plans to re-imagine rugby league

A 14-team Super League idea has been rubbished as part of IMG’s plans to re-imagine rugby league.

Much has been made in recent days of a potential amalgamation of League One and the Championship, as per Rugby League Live, with a 23-team league throwing up its own challenges.

However, that then led to some calls that a 14-team Super League could return to the table as a potential proposal for 2025.

That being said, there are plans for a 14-team top flight in the near future, with the sport only considering such an expansion to 14 if there were 12 Grade A Super League clubs or at least close to that figure, League Express understands.

There had been calls that a reduction in the TV contract would lead to a desire for more clubs, but that would mean even smaller slices of the pie, whilst the IMG proposals are built around fewer fixtures, not more.

That inevitably stems from the desire to limit head injuries as well as the idea of sustainability within the sport.

