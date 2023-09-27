Bradford Bulls swoop for Hull KR man

BRADFORD BULLS have swooped for another Super League player in the shape of a Hull KR winger.

24-year-old Will Oakes joined Hull KR on a first-team contract at the age of just 16, making his debut in 2016 before going on to make 24 appearances for the Robins, scoring 10 tries.

Spells at York Knights and Dewsbury Rams followed, whilst spending time at the Bulls in 2023 to complete rehabilitation from a previous injury.

Oakes has spoken of his excitement at joining Bradford: “I am really happy to have signed at Bradford, it’s a big club and I am excited to get out there on the field as a Bull,” said Oakes.

“Since I first came, being in and around the boys and the club has been great, everyone is so welcoming and there is a great buzz about the place.

“The club is definitely on the up and I can feel that from the short time I have been around and I am excited to be a part of that next year.

“I am itching to get out there, the boys have done really well this year and from watching the games it is something I really want to be a part of.

“My main goal for next year is to play as many games as possible and help the boys push for the Grand Final spot in 2024, the Bradford fans can expect 100% effort and hopefully a few tries too!”

Interim head coach Lee Greenwood said: “He’s had a difficult time of it, Will was with York last year and was injured for the second half of the season, he has been without a club since and it’s been a while since he played but through himself working hard, being patient and working hard with Grace and the medical team he looks like he could play now.

“The goal was to get him ready for day one of pre season and he has surpassed that, he’s looking good and I am expecting a big season from him. I know what he can do on form and playing well and with the condition he’s in and with a pre season behind him, I am sure he will impress everyone.”

Incoming head coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “I am delighted to bring Will to the club for the 2024 season, Will is a quality player with a lot of experience and I look forward to working with him.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work Will has put in during his rehabilitation to get to this stage, and also to medical staff for their fantastic support and efforts with Will since he first came to the Bulls.”

