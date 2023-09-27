Castleford Tigers star Liam Horne confirms three new signings for Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Liam Horne has confirmed three new signings for the Super League club.

Horne, who himself is a new arrival having joined signed for the club back in August, was a guest on the Walkers Only podcast and let slip that a trio of new recruits would be joining The Jungle outfit for 2024 and beyond.

The trio are Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo and Elie El-Zakhem with Putt and Namo well known to Horne given their PNG international status.

El-Zakhem, meanwhile, is friends with current Castleford man Charbel Tasipale, who also joined Castleford back in August at the same time as Horne.

Earlier in the week, League Express confirmed that Lebanon international El-Zakhem would be joining the club from Sydney Roosters where he has yet to play an NRL game.

Horne, on the podcast, said: “We’re going to have a new team next year at Cas, a lot of young names coming in.

“Two PNG boys are coming over, Nixon Putt who is over at the (Central Queensland) Capras in the Queensland Cup and Sylvester Namo who is at the Townsville Blackhawks.

“And we have got another bloke from Lebanon coming over too.”

It promises to be an interesting season in 2024 for the Tigers who finished 2023 second bottom of Super League after winning just six from 27 games.

