14-team Super League not in IMG plans as Magic Weekend and 2024 calendar discussions step up

THERE will not be a 14-team Super League in 2025.

Nowhere in IMG’s plans is there the scope for a 14-team top flight in the near future, with the sport only considering such an expansion to 14 if there were 12 Grade A Super League clubs or at least close to that figure, League Express understands.

Now discussions over the 2024 calendar – including the Challenge Cup and Magic Weekend – are set to be stepped up as plans surrounding the future of the sport will be made clearer in the coming months.

Wembley will once more host the 2024 Challenge Cup Final, but this time at the earlier date of Saturday June 8.

Meanwhile, discussions are still being held over a potential Magic Weekend for next season.

That being said, all of the plans are based on a 12-team Super League with the promotion of one Championship side and relegation of one Super League side still taking place at the end of 2023.

Of course, then there will be 12 spots from the grading process for the 2025 season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.