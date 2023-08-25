Andrew Fifita reveals how close he came to signing for Wakefield Trinity and whether he will join David Fifita now

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Prodigal Son David Fifita has returned to the club hoping to help Trinity stave off relegation.

The West Yorkshire club has come close to dropping down to the second tier for a number of seasons but have always survived by the skin of their teeth.

And with Fifita in tow, Trinity have enjoyed an upturn in form that has seen them battle along with local rivals Castleford Tigers after looking dead and buried at the beginning of the year.

David’s brother, Andrew, was also at Belle Vue last Friday night for the crunch clash against Castleford, watching on having flown in from Australia for David’s 150th appearance for Wakefield.

In fact, Andrew almost signed for Trinity in 2022, as he revealed to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks live last Friday night.

“It was very very close, I was about to sign a deal and had a phone call from fitzy (Craig Fitzgibbon – Cronulla Sharks head coach) and that settled me at Cronulla,” Andrew Fifita said live on Sky Sports.

“I was very close to joining. Just to play with my brother would have been a massive thing for me and my family.”

Andrew was then asked if he would turn out for Wakefield for the rest of the season.

“Not a chance in the world,” Andrew joked.

“The injuries are going well for me. I’m just here to support my brother.”

