Aidan Sezer breaks silence on Leeds Rhinos exit and move to Wests Tigers

LEEDS RHINOS halfback Aidan Sezer has broken his silence on his exit from the Headingley outfit after two seasons at the club.

Sezer first came to UK shores in 2020 after signing with Huddersfield Giants, a season in which the diminutive halfback was nominated for the Super League Man of Steel after some stellar performances for Ian Watson’s side.

His second season at Huddersfield was marred by injury and Sezer left for Leeds ahead of the 2022 season.

Now, he is on his way back to the NRL after signing a one-year deal with Wests Tigers, something which he has now spoken about.

“People always say you’re more hungry when you get there and lose, and I have an opportunity to right a wrong with something that still burns inside me,” Sezer told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Coming over [to England] put that on the backburner for a bit. It has been a good experience, but I’m really keen to get home.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to come back, first and foremost. Hopefully, I can come back and play some good footy because losing the GF and then coming over here, the fire is still burning to get back to playing in the NRL and at a high level.”

Sezer continued: “It’s been a really good experience, but I’m really keen to get home – I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” he said.

“Driving to games, thinking about going home, it’s not healthy. I’m over the moon to be coming back to Australia and back in the NRL, to have the opportunity to play there again.

“Me and the missus have been away from home [in Sydney] since we were teenagers, since I was on the Gold Coast. It’s been a long time and I’m knocking on a bit with my age, so I’m thinking about post-footy things a lot more and just getting home.

“Hopefully, I can finish well with Leeds and then get back home with family and friends, feel a bit normal again and not be homesick all the time.”

