16 Super League players charged as Hull FC, Castleford and Catalans stars face potential five-match bans

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday morning and afternoon following Round One of Super League 2024.

For offences graded A-D, recommended punishments are included – with players and their clubs able to challenge at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday evening.

For charges of Grade E and F, the player is required to appear at an ORT on Tuesday evening.

A gargantuan 16 Super League players have been charged in the aftermath of the weekend’s fixtures, with four men from Hull FC and four from Leigh Leopards.

Three – Franklin Pele of Hull FC, Liam Watts of Castleford Tigers and Michael McIlorum of Catalans Dragons – have been referred to an ORT tomorrow night with the potential of five-match bans facing each individual.

Here are the charges from the weekend’s games:

· Herman Ese’Ese (Hull FC) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £250 Fine

· Jayden Okunbor (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

· Franklin Pele (Hull FC) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

· Matt Parcell (Hull KR) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice

· Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour – 3 Match Penalty Notice & £250 Fine

· Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

· Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

· Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

· Zak Hardaker (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

· Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

· Charbel Tasipale (Castleford Tigers) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

· Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

· Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

· Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

· Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice

· Paul Seguier (Catalans Dragons) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.