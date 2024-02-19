Super League fixture between London Broncos and Salford Red Devils changed due to London Marathon

THE Super League fixture between the London Broncos and Salford Red Devils, originally scheduled for Sunday April 21 with a 3pm kick-off, has been moved.

The new fixture date will take place on Saturday April 20 due to the London Marathon being scheduled for the Sunday.

The game will kick-off at 5.30pm at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon as the Broncos aim to prove their doubters wrong in the 2024 Super League season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.