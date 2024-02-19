Castleford Tigers issue strong message following Liam Watts Grade E charge

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have issued a strong message following the Grade E Head Contact charge slapped on forward Liam Watts in the aftermath of the club’s 32-4 defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Watts was harshly sent off by referee Tom Grant during Castleford’s first Super League fixture after Wigan forward Tyler Dupree charged the ball into the Tigers’ defence.

Subsequently, Watts could face a potential five-match ban after being hit with the Grade E and referred to an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night.

In response, Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson has issues a strong message, urging a meeting as soon as possible with the RFL to clarify the reasons why.

Wilson said: “I think you could see everybody in the game’s reaction to Liam Watts alone. At the end of the day, people make mistakes, players make mistakes, match officials make mistakes, and you can live with that if it sits with that game.

“When it goes to the Match Review Panel it gets graded in a way in comparison to other instances over the weekend. We’re left a bit confused so we need to get our house in order pretty quick.

“To do that, we need some explanation of why they are graded the way they are. We’ve asked for an urgent meeting with the powers that be for some explanation.”

Castleford forward Charbel Tasipale has also been banned for one match for a Grade B Head Contact charge.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.