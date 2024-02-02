18 players charged following last weekend’s rugby league fixtures with four facing potential six match bans

IT’S fair to say that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy this week with 18 players charged in the aftermath of last weekend’s fixtures.

Following the latest round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, AB Sundecks 1895 Cup and other pre-season fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Joe Diskin (Leeds Rhinos Academy) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Jordan Siddons (Lock Lane) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Ryan Wilson (West Hull) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Danny Halmshaw (West Bowling) – Grade F Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Greg Lingard (Hammersmith Hills Hoists – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Darville (West Bowling) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Mikey Waite (Hunslet ARLFC) – Grade D Headbutt – 2 Match Penalty Notice

George Birch (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade B Trip – £40 Fine

Pauli Pauli (Doncaster) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Williams (Orrell St James) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Liam McLoughlin (Orrell St James) – Grade F Dangerous Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders) – Grade B Trip – £40 Fine

Johnathan Smith (North Wales Crusaders) – Grade E Foul and abusive language to Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Jarrad Stack (Barrow Raiders) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £125 Fine

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Ethan O’Hanlon (Hunslet) – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.