Hull FC back-rower makes loan move ahead of 2024 season

HULL FC back-rower Charlie Severs has made a loan move to York Knights ahead of the 2024 season.

Severs arrives from Hull FC, having made two Super League appearances for the Black and Whites.

The 20-year-old debuted for Hull in their 34-28 derby victory over Hull KR in July 2022 and went on to feature in their trip to Wigan Warriors later that month.

Former Heworth ARLFC and New Earswick All Blacks junior Severs will be hoping to kickstart his career with York in 2024, having spent last season sidelined due to a serious shoulder injury.

Severs said: “I’m delighted to have agreed a loan deal here at the Knights and it’s really exciting to be able to come to join York, given that this is where I’m from.

“I’m looking forward to getting some first-team game time here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.

“After my injuries last year, I wanted to go out on loan to get some game-time and York was the perfect move given my connections to the area and the Club.

“I’ve watched the Knights ever since I was a kid and it’s been great to see the Club progress from League One to now be battling at the top of the Championship. It’s a really exciting time to be joining the Club after last season’s finish in the Play-Offs and I’m really excited about what we can achieve this year.”

Head Coach Andrew Henderson said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Charlie to York. As we’ve made clear in the past, if there are York-based players that have the talent and the right attitude, then we’re willing to give them an opportunity.

“Charlie ticks all of those boxes and he is a player with a lot of potential. Predominantly he plays in the back-row and even at this early stage of his career, he has a lot of strong attributes to his game. Hopefully we’re able to see those in his time with us here at York and equally, hopefully we can continue to develop his game too.

“This is a great opportunity for both parties. For Charlie, it’s an opportunity to come into a senior environment, get the opportunity to stake his claim, work with some quality players and get some game-time having suffered some injuries over the last 12 months.

“And for us, Charlie provides another option in a key position at back-row, giving us more strength in depth and adding further competition for places. Hopefully we’ll see Charlie add some real value to the team during his time here.”

