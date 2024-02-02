Leeds Rhinos-Hull KR game to trial groundbreaking new referee technology

LEEDS RHINOS’ home clash with Hull KR on Sunday afternoon will see a new groundbreaking technology trialled.

The fixture, which will be James Donaldson’s testimonial game at Headingley, kicks off at 2:30pm and has been selected by RL Commercial, the RFL and Sky Sports to continue the preparations for the introduction of video referees at all Super League matches this season, as part of the new broadcast partnership with Sky.

As a result, the match referee will have the option of consulting the video official in the usual way when there is doubt over whether a legal try has or has not been scored.

The video official is at Rugby League’s new remote refereeing base – akin to The Bunker in the NRL – and will be able to select replays to aid his decision-making, before conveying his decision to the match official.

Replays will not be shown on the big screen at the ground for the match – a position which will change when the Super League season kicks off.

