2020 Super League Grand Final confirmed

It’s been a chaotic season with league tables, number of games, teams and fixtures being affected each week, but the competition’s two most consistent sides will battle it out in the season’s culmination next Friday as Wigan Warriors meet their closest rivals St Helens.

The showpiece will not be hosted at Old Trafford, however, due to its busy schedule, with Hull FC’s KCOM Stadium instead hosting the fixture.

Sean O’Loughlin and Zeb Taia, subject to team selection, will play their final professional games.

James Graham, who will also retire next Friday, may be available to play but is subject to seven-day concussion protocols after failing his head injury assessment during Saints’ meeting with Catalans Dragons.

Prior to the game, Sky Sports will broadcast a half-hour special on Rob Burrow at 6:30pm and will spend the subsequent hour building up to the Grand Final.

2020 Betfred Super League Grand Final

Teams: Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Stadium: KCOM Stadium, Hull

Date: Friday 27th November

Kick-off time: 8pm (Build-up begins at 7pm)