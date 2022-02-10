21-man squads named for Saturday’s Super League fixtures

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, Headingley, Saturday 12.30pm

The Rhinos have named a strong squad and their new captain, Kruise Leeming (above) will skipper the club for the first time.

Coach Richard Agar’s only selection problem is to decide who will replace Blake Austin, who is suspended for this game, to partner Aidan Sezer at stand-off half.

The Wolves are missing Toby King and Jack Hughes, who are recovering from knee and wrist injuries respectively, while new NRL signing Billy Magoulias is recovering from ankle surgery and Greg Minikin is out for the long term with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while his fellow new signing James Harrison is also recovering from the same injury.

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Luke Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson

Injured/suspended/not selected: 6 Blake Austin, 18 Tom Holroyd, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson, 26 Rob Butler.

Injured/not selected: 4 Toby King, 13 Jack Hughes, 18 Billy Magoulias, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin

Toulouse Olympique v Huddersfield Giants, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday 7.00pm GMT

Toulouse Olympique coach Sylvain Houles is missing the departed Johnathan Ford, while Mark Kheirallah, who is apparently now staying at the club, contrary to some expectations, is not selected. Houles is also without threequarters Latrell Schaumkel and Mathieu Jussaume, the latter having suffered a broken fibula in their pre-season game against Catalan Dragons.

Huddersfield will give debuts to new arrivals Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages, Chris Hill and Danny Levi, but several prominent players will be missing from their squad, including threequarters Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele and and Ash Golding.

Toulouse: 3 Junior Vaivai, 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 9 Lloyd White, 11 Andrew Dixon, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangare, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 31 Tony Gigot, – Maxime Stefani.

Injured/not selected: 1 Mark Kheirallah, 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 10 Harrison Hansen, 22 Gadwin Springer, 26 Hugo Pezet

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 3 Jake Wardle, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Olly Russell, 24 Ollie Roberts, 25 Innes Senior, 27 Jack Ashworth, 31 Olly Ashall-Bott.

Injured/not selected: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 10 Michael Lawrence, 16 Jack Cogger, 20 Oliver Wilson, 26 Nathan Mason, 28 Robson Stevens, 29 Sam Hewitt, 30 Jon Luke Kirby,