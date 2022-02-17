21-man squads named for trio of Saturday Super League fixtures

The 21-man squads have been named for the three Super League fixtures which will take place on Saturday, headlined by the Channel 4 clash between Hull FC and St Helens.

Hull are without the suspended Jake Connor and Andre Savelio for the tie, while Carlos Tuimavave also drops out of the squad after missing their opening victory at Wakefield Trinity with a tight hamstring.

However, fellow centre Josh Griffin is included after also missing last week with a knock, while there are places in the squad for Marcus Walker, Mitieli Vulikijapani and – for the first time in a competitive squad – Charlie Severs.

Opponents Saints, meanwhile, have the luxury of naming an unchanged squad from their win over Catalans Dragons in round one.

Huddersfield Giants have made four changes to their squad to host Hull Kingston Rovers, with Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele, Michael Lawrence and Oliver Wilson coming in after missing the trip to Toulouse Olympique.

Will Pryce didn’t feature in France and is absent from the squad this week, as is Jake Wardle after picking up an injury in the season opener. Ollie Roberts and Jack Ashworth also drop out for the Giants.

Hull KR make two changes to their squad, with Elliot Minchella returning after almost a year out through a knee injury following his comeback for dual-registration partners Dewsbury Rams last weekend.

Ethan Ryan also returns to the frame following wrist surgery, with the suspended Albert Vete and Rowan Milnes making way.

Catalans are without three front-line props for the visit of Wakefield after a costly opening round.

Gil Dudson and Dylan Napa have both received bans in the aftermath of their Saints clash, while fellow front-rower Julian Bousquet broke his arm in the game and requires surgery.

Taking their places in the squad this week are Benjamin Jullien, Paul Séguier and Arthur Romano.

Their opponents have been forced into deeper changes, with six players dropping out of the squad despite coach Willie Poching insisting Covid rules on vaccination did not impact selection.

Reece Lyne is suspended and captain Jacob Miller is injured, while Kelepi Tanginoa, Lee Gaskell, Thomas Minns and David Fifita have also come out of the squad.

They are replaced by Jai Whitbread and Sadiq Adebiyi, both of whom could make competitive club debuts, plus youngsters Harry Bowes, Sam Eseh, Lewis Murphy and Isaac Shaw.

Hull FC v St Helens – MKM Stadium, Saturday 12.30pm

Hull: 2 Adam Swift, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 26 Marcus Walker, 28 Aidan Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul, 31 Charlie Severs.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell.

Huddersfield Giants v Hull Kingston Rovers – John Smith’s Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Olly Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 31 Olly Ashall-Bott.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 27 Frankie Halton.

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday 5pm (GMT)

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 9 Michael McIlorum, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 5 Tom Lineham, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 19 Liam Kay, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 25 Sam Eseh, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 30 Corey Hall.