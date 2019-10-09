Marsh signs new York deal

York City Knights fullback Matty Marsh has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 24-year-old was York’s top try-scorer last year, scoring 16 times in 26 games as the Knights finished third.

“I’m really pleased to re-sign Matty, I felt he had a good season and has plenty of development left in him. He’s still learning the details of fullback, and I was pleased by the rate of this learning.

“I genuinely believe Matty could kick in and provide us with X-Factor moments at key stages in big games – as long as his attitude remains towards hard work and learning.

“I’d like to thank the efforts of our supporters and specifically Squadbuilder for their hard work and continuing commitment, which is enabling us to plan and build for what will hopefully be another successful season.”

Marsh added: “For me, there is no better club I’d rather play for, to be part of this group and what we have achieved this year was outstanding and it was a easy decision to stay.