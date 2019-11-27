Haven Get Carter

Whitehaven have signed full back or winger Brett Carter from Barrow Raiders on a one year deal.

The 31 year-old has become the latest player to commit to the newly-promoted Championship side for 2020 and, with over 180 first-team appearances and two international caps for Scotland, he will add a lot of experience to Gary Charlton’s side.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign for Whitehaven and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Carter.

“It’s a new challenge for me in a tough league. I like to challenge myself and I reckon Whitehaven will be a good place to do it. I know a lot of the lads up there already and I’m looking forward to getting started.

Head coach Charlton added: “Brett is another player that can play in a couple of different positions and gives us that flexibility in the backs.

“I’ve known him a few years and he’ll fit in to the squad and buys in to what we are about.

“He’s a good addition to the squad, he’s Cumbrian and has Championship experience.”