Who will be the League Express Young Player of the Year?

In Monday’s League Express we will reveal the winners of our annual Readers’ Poll, in which we ask our readers to vote for the Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and a number of other categories, including the Club of the Year.

In each category, our readers were asked to make a choice from five candidates.

In the case of the Young Player of the Year, the five candidates were: Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Jacques O’Neill (Castleford Tigers), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves) and Jack Welsby (St Helens),

The winner will join a long list of players who have graced Super League over the years.

The first winner in 1999 was Danny Orr of Castleford Tigers, who was followed in 2000 by Richard Horne of Hull FC and Rob Burrow of Leeds Rhinos in 2001.

The winner in 2019 was Morgan Smithies of Wigan Warriors, who also won the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year medal in 2019.

The full list of previous winners is shown below.

League Express Young Player of the Year

1999 Danny Orr (Castleford)

2000 Richard Horne (Hull FC)

2001 Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos)

2002 Richard Horne (Hull FC)

2003 Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos)

2004 Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos)

2005 Danny Brough (Hull FC)

2006 James Roby (St Helens)

2007 Sam Burgess (Bradford Bulls)

2008 Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

2009 Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors)

2010 Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors)

2011 Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)

2012 John Bateman (Bradford Bulls)

2013 Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

2014 Daryl Clark (Castleford Tigers)

2015 George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

2016 Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

2017 Regan Grace (St Helens)

2018 Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

2019 Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors)

