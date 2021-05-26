Barrow Raiders reach out to new supporters

Betfred League 1 side Barrow Raiders are doing all they can to promote Rugby League in Cumbria, including the distribution of 17,000 free season tickets to every child in south Cumbria.

Additionally, the club has confirmed that all fans that enter the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium before 1:00pm ahead of this Sunday’s clash with North Wales Crusaders will gain free admission.

The Raiders remain unbeaten in Betfred League 1 following victories over Coventry, Keighley and Hunslet, and return home for the first time in front of their fans this Sunday.

The club has been operating a successful marquee and beer garden inside the ground this year, while streaming games through Our League, but club directors are hoping to return with a full crowd this Sunday.

Chairman Steve Neale said: “Barrow Raiders are determined to grow their crowds, which has resulted in this fabulous offer.

“Additionally, we’ve distributed roughly 17,000 season tickets to every child in south Cumbria through our foundation team and their fantastic work.

“There will be community activity on the pitch from 10am this Sunday, followed by a tig and pass festival until 2pm.

“We will be allowing free entry to the North Wales game up to 1:00pm. All you need to do is turn up and provide track and trace information.

“The free entry tickets will be limited so that we conform with our COVID capacity.

“We want kids playing Rugby League; they are our fans of tomorrow. I want this ground bouncing with a great atmosphere on Sunday. I remember as a kid Barrow got 5,000 in attendance and that atmosphere is almost addictive.

“A ground that is packed will hopefully make fans want to return and become attractive to those who possibly don’t watch the sport.

“This is a Barrow super Sunday and we want a whole new audience to our games. If you simply want a few drinks and view the game from the marquee, then that is great.

“It’s a close ground and a good place to be. We want to create this buzz, this atmosphere and we are wanting these people to return in the future.”

The club also confirmed that fans who have already bought tickets to the game will receive their money back as tokens to spend inside the ground if they enter before the 1:00pm free entry deadline, while supporters can also book their tickets by messaging the club’s Facebook page giving the names and mobiles of all in their party.

Alongside their free tickets to schoolchildren, the Cumbrian side are doing their part with sponsorships packages, offering free tickets to those are choose to use services with a selection of the club’s partners.

Neale added: “We want to help our sponsors and their businesses too. We are in partnership with a local gymnasium and as part of that they are offering discounts to season-ticket holders, while new customers to their gym will get a free match day ticket.

“Another one is through a garage offering free matchday tickets and similarly Holiday Inn in town, visitors will get a free match ticket.

“There is also a carpet company and anyone who buys a new carpet gets a free ticket. It’s all a part of the sponsorship packages which allows us to get free tickets out in the community.

“We have done deals with about eight sponsors, but want to extend that to all of our sponsors so they can attract new business and for us to attract new fans.”