Barrow Raiders re-sign Carl Forster

Barrow Raiders have announced the re-signing of forward Carl Forster (above, centre) for the 2022 Betfred Championship campaign.

Forster, 29, will also join the coaching staff as an assistant coach at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium alongside his playing duties.

The St-Helens born prop won this year’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards at the clubs end of season presentation, and impressed throughout the 2021 campaign, which saw Paul Crarey’s side lift the League Leaders’ Shield.

“I’m really made up to be staying at Barrow,” he said.

“It was a no-brainer really. I’ve loved my time here since day one and hopefully next year will be the same.

“I’m obviously looking forward to the different challenge that is the Championship next season, but I believe with the squad we have and what the club are doing off the field that we will be able to challenge in the competition.

“There is a buzz around the club and in the camp at the minute and I’m just glad to be a small part of that.”

On the news, head coach Crarey added: “It’s great that Carl has agreed to re-sign.

“If anyone deserves a contract, Carl does. He has been outstanding for the club both on and off the field. We are also welcoming Carl onto our coaching team as in the Championship the requirement states you have to have two assistants and we feel with our traveling players, we need someone in Lancashire to take sessions and monitor players if they can’t get through or have missed training and need an added session.

“We feel that Carl would be a good fit for us with his professionalism and knowledge of training venues, and we hope to help in his development of coaching for later in his career.”

Chairman Steve Neale added: “The club is delighted to get Carl signed up for another year. He was our most consistent performer and is a very intelligent player. He will also be a massive asset by joining the coaching team as we look to improve both on and off the field.”

The Raiders have thanked its supporters’ 1875 Club for their efforts in helping secure the deal.