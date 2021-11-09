Premier Sports offers £80 annual subscription for Championship fans

Supporters of the 25 clubs that will compete in the Championship and League 1 next season will be offered a special discount subscription to the competition broadcaster Premier Sports, who will introduce Monday Night Rugby League from next season.

Anyone who buys a season ticket will be able to buy an annual Premier Sports subscription for £80, a reduction of almost 40% on the regular annual subscription of £129, and a saving of £100 on the annual cost of a monthly subscription.

This offer, which will allow viewers to view 40 matches next season, including the Summer Bash, is only available on the Sky platform and Premier Sports’ Premier Player.

All the Betfred Championship and League 1 Clubs will be contacting their Season Ticket Holders for the 2022 Season with this special offer in the coming days and weeks, with full details of how to apply.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re delighted to be able to include this fantastic offer to loyal season ticket holders from all clubs in the Betfred Championship and League 1, as part of our new partnership with Premier Sports.

“With the fixtures for the 2022 season to be published later this week, there is so much to look forward to in both leagues – we’ve already seen a raft of big-name player signings and the odd high-profile coaching appointment to whet the appetite.

“The regular Monday Night Rugby League package on Premier Sports will feature a 45-minute build-up, including weekend highlights, and as well as the best matches from the Betfred Championship including the Summer Bash and the Play-Offs, there will be fixtures from the Betfred Challenge Cup up to and including the Quarter Finals.

“We’ll be announcing the Monday Night selections for the first part of the season when the fixtures are published, and we’re also working on the best ways of supporting clubs with marketing those games to home and away supporters to ensure we showcase the Betfred Championship in the best possible way.”

Richard Webb, the Chief Operating Officer of Premier Sports, commented, “We’re thrilled to be in a position to offer a special discount to loyal season ticket holders where they can subscribe to Premier Sports for just £80 for a 12 month subscription! This works out at just £2 per game from the Championship, Challenge Cup matches, the Summer Bash and the Million Pound Game, as well as all the great content we have to offer in 2022.”