League Express Mailbag : Monday 7th February

LET’S STOP DOFFING OUR CAPS

After the debacle of the Prince Harry episode, it was interesting to note that the announcement of Rugby League’s new Royal Patron got off to a flying start, with national news coverage of her taking part in a line-out at Twickenham, surrounded by Rugby Union players.

Just as our season is starting, we engage in an excellent promotion for the Six Nations.

Why on earth does our game demean itself by agreeing to share a Royal Patron with the RFU, an organisation which has done its level best to kill Rugby League off throughout its existence?

The thirteen-a-side code has a proud history of standing up against the Establishment on important principles since 1895.

We should make of virtue of the fact we were born on the wrong side of the blanket and stop doffing our caps at folk who have clearly no knowledge of or interest in Rugby League.

David Hinchliffe, Holmfirth

WELCOME, KATE!

Prince Harry did a good job as Patron of the Rugby Football League, regardless of his more recent history.

Making the World Cup draw in Buckingham Palace was superb in drawing attention to the competition and he was, I believe, an excellent Guest of Honour when he presented the Challenge Cup in 2019.

To lose him as Patron was an obvious blow for the RFL.

However, I’m sure the Duchess of Cambridge will be an ideal replacement and I would guess she would play a significant role in this year’s World Cup.

I think it’s fair to say that she is one of the more popular members of the Royal Family and she will help to generate interest in this year’s tournament.

I add my support to Martyn Sadler’s plea for investment in Nines Rugby League. It’s such an obvious way to develop a new Rugby League product, along the lines of The Hundred that has been developed in cricket.

My worry is that our administrators lack the energy and foresight to undertake what should be a no-brainer.

Bill Rees, Wakefield

GOOD WORK

The letter from Chris Heinitz of Featherstone was interesting, seeking justice for Dane Chisholm and I’m sure any fair-minded person would agree with what he said. And reading to the end of it, I thought about Justice for Virgin Media subscribers.

I am a Sky subscriber, and when I rang Premier they offered me one whole year for £80, which I was highly delighted to accept.

They made it clear that next year it would rise, as this £80 offer was a one-off. But Virgin Media wanted £76 per month.

A belated thank you that, even though I live on the south coast, I get my League Express delivered around 5.00am every Monday, which is absolutely brilliant? And while I’m giving out accolades, I should say that the interviews by Richard de la Riviere are priceless; absolute gems.

Finally, I love the letters from readers, many of which are really thought provoking. Keep up the good work!

Phil Wilson, Fareham, Hants

FORD’S SLUR ON FRANCE

Johnathon Ford can make his own decisions, but what was surprising was his slur on France and where he lives.

With one breath he tells us how much he loves the country, in the next he says that, “right now there’s no sense of community (in France)”.

I belong to the Limoux X111 community. They are generous of spirit with a phenomenal youth section and they are passionate about the Treiziste cause.

What Ford really means is that a lot of French people, including the government, don’t agree with him.

Dennis Richards OBE, Harrogate

PERSONAL CHOICE

On reading the interview with Johnathon Ford last week, it was hard not to feel sorry for him, despite his refusal to vaccinate himself against the Covid virus.

It was obvious that Ford is a man of principle, and although I don’t share his views, I believe it’s important that we should not impose rules on people which force them to take medication they feel uncomfortable with, even if the rest of us are happy to accept the assurances given to us by medical experts.

I can’t see the point of the French government’s apparent rule that unvaccinated people are now allowed to play professional sport in that country.

As far as I’m aware, the Omicron variant can be transmitted by vaccinated people as well as unvaccinated ones, so the only person Ford is likely to harm by not taking the vaccine is himself.

I’ve watched him for several years and in my view he is a player whose skill level would have added greatly to Super League. I’m very sorry that we will not be seeing him match his talents against some of the best players in the competition.

David Sandwell, Sandbach, Cheshire

THANKS, GARRY

It was nice to see Garry Schofield not giving Wigan a chance this season. No change there, then Garry. We’ll probably win something now.

Andy Barrow, Haydock

GIVE CHAMPIONSHIP REFS A CHANCE

Why are full-time Super League referees taking charge of Championship matches at the moment?

I appreciate that they are being paid whilst awaiting the Super League season to start, but surely it is in the RFL’s interest to encourage our less experienced whistlers to get more time on the field, thus becoming more competent, not disillusioned and looking over their shoulders.

It is the same with our young up-and-coming players being, either sent to lower clubs or just sitting in the stands, because club bosses contract overpaid, overseas players who therefore, obviously, will play to recoup some of the outlay on them, by a hoped for increase in supporters through the turnstiles.

Being a Featherstone supporter, I could comment in lurid detail about the Chisholm farce. but it has been well documented in all the Rugby League press. and no more needs to be said.

Ian Haskey, Castleford

BAD SHOW, BRIAN!

Last Monday evening’s game was excellent and as usual was more entertaining than many Super League offerings.

The presenters, particularly Jodie Cunningham and Kevin Brown, were excellent. Jodie deserved to have a bigger contribution than she was allowed.

The whole experience however was ruined, however, by the pre-match interview of Brian McDermott, whose treatment of the presenter was appalling. He was arrogant, boorish and condescending. I imagine he treats anyone not matching his own perceived intellectual level in a similar way.

If he feels that being civil and respectful is beneath him during these interviews, then I’m sure a fine club like Featherstone could have someone else stand in for him.

As usual his record as a coach was wheeled out as if to excuse his posturing. But that failed to mention that most of his success was built on the back of teams assembled by better men.

Bryan Hanson, Shipley, Bradford

SKY BOX?

It’s great that Channel 4 are to begin coverage of Super League next weekend, but why won’t my Sky box let me record it?

Ian Deakin, Widnes

EARLY FORCES RUGBY LEAGUE

In reply to Jeff Ward’s letter (Mailbag, 31 January) I remember the Parachute Regiment’s Rugby League team that played in the Southern League.

I was serving on HMS Valiant, a nuclear submarine that had just started a two-year refit at Chatham.

We had a few Northerners onboard and wanted to put a team in the league for a couple of years. I went to see the Sports Officer. His first question was “How will you get to matches?”

“Like all other Navy teams, on a Royal Navy bus,” I said.

“Not possible, Rugby League isn’t on the official list of sports,” he replied.

“Where will you play?”

“On the rugby pitch where naval rugby union is played,” I answered.

“Not possible they are run by the naval rugby union and they won’t allow league to be played on them,” he responded.

His final comment was: “I was there in 1944 when a rugby union forces team played a league forces team under union rules; I’ve nothing against Rugby League”.

“Bet that upset you, the league side won,” I said.

Alan Jones, Helsby, Cheshire

COR BLIMEY!

Jeff Ward’s letter wondering whether there were any “geriatric readers” who remembered the Aldershot Paras Rugby League team of the early 1970s (Mailbag, January 31) stirred some happy memories.

Two particular games spring to mind.

My club Corby Pioneers (1969-74) were members of the Southern League at the same time as the Paras.

Every away game was a round trip of 120-plus miles and we travelled to Aldershot sitting firmly at the bottom of the table. I played as a sort of makeshift scrum-half and we were thumped 50-nil before being royally entertained as Jeff described.

A couple of weeks later the Paras visited Corby and in an almost complete turnaround we drew 8-8.

The big difference? Well, I hesitate to take any credit since I did not play in the return match. But I refereed it. I’ll leave others to decide whether I had any influence.

Incidentally, Corby Pioneers’ first game was in March 1969 at Hillingdon.

It was a friendly and we played in our “borrowed”, Great Britain World Cup jerseys. We lost 27-3. Perhaps Jeff Ward remembers it.

Peter Wilson, Walney, Cumbria

THE FINAL WORD

Michael Wray may have described the Final Hooter as a “scrubby , hand scrawled fanzine” and “one of the world’s worst selling sports publications” in last week’s League Express (Mailbag 31 January), but a few days earlier I had spent a whole evening reading quite a few copies that I had just discovered, as I was searching for some humorous material to use in writing my next (seventh) novel.

What an amazing and highly entertaining contribution he, and his sadly departed wife made to the world of Rugby League, more than twenty years ago.

Geoff Lee, Grange over Sands, Cumbria