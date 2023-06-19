Cougars to stage Annual Pride Game this Sunday

Keighley Cougars have announced that they will be hosting a 4th Annual Pride Game, which is aimed at highlighting not only the inclusivity of the club “but also the sport of rugby itself”.

The Cougars will face Whitehaven at Cougar Park this Sunday in the game that has been selected as the Pride Game.

“We firmly believe that rugby is a sport that embraces diversity, and the Pride Game allows us to showcase this belief to the world,” said a statement issued by the club.

The event will kick off with a curtain raiser featuring young players from local amateur club Keighley Albion.

The club has also engaged several renowned Drag Queens to take to the stage “to deliver awe-inspiring performances, captivating the audience with their talent and charisma. This fusion of sports and entertainment reflects our dedication to creating an unforgettable experience for everyone attending the Pride Game.”

And, in a groundbreaking move, the Cougars will unveil a brand new feature, the ‘Pride Terrace’, during the event.

“This visionary initiative sets us apart as the first and only sports club in the UK to dedicate a terracing area of the stadium to the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Terrace, adorned with the vibrant rainbow colours, symbolises our unwavering support not just for one day, but throughout the entire year and for generations to come.”

The club will welcome Sports Minister, the Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP, along with Keighley MP Robbie Moore, who will be present to officially inaugurate the Pride Terrace.

“Their presence underscores the significance of this momentous event and further emphasises the importance of inclusivity and diversity in sports,” added the club.

“Keighley Cougars Rugby Club invites everyone, regardless of their background, to join us in celebrating the 4th Annual Pride Game. Together, we will create an atmosphere of acceptance, love, and unity, showcasing the power of rugby in bringing communities together.”