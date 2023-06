WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Josh McGuire has left the Super League with immediate effect.

McGuire’s future had been in the balance following a 12-match ban for the same offence as his seven-match suspension in pre-season.

The ban came against the same opponents – Leigh Leopards – with McGuire now back in Australia.

Warrington released this statement on their website: “McGuire has now returned to Australia with his family. We wish Josh well in his next chapter.”