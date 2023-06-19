Griffin and O’Donnell to face RFL Tribunal on Grade F charges

Hull FC’s Josh Griffin (above) and Leigh Leopards’ Kai O’Donnell will both face a RFL tribunal on Tuesday night to answer charges of Grade F of questioning the integrity of a referee and a Grade F dangerous throw respectively from their Challenge Cup games against St Helens and York Knights at the weekend.

Both players have been referred by the RFL Match Review Panel (MRP) and if found guilty they are both likely to face six-match suspensions.

In other decisions made by the MRP, Wigan’s Kaide Ellis has given a penalty notice of three matches and a £250 fine after being found guilty of a Grade D head butt on Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford.

Three more Leigh players have received penalty notices.

Zak Hardaker for a Grade C Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice.

Ava Seumanufagai for a Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice.

Tom Nisbett for a Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice.

From the same match, Jack Teanby of York Knights was given a 1 Match Penalty Notice for a dangerous throw.

In other decisions, Alex Walmsley and Joe Cator, of St Helens and Hull FC respectably, were each fined £250 but not suspended for a Grade B high tackle and Grade B other contrary behaviour respectably.

