500 up for James Roby, but what’s next for the St Helens legend?

James Roby has been an integral part of St Helens for almost two decades, but as he completes the milestone of 500 appearances for Saints, what’s next for the man and the club? The cover star of the current edition of Rugby League World speaks to Stephen Ibbetson about his playing career and the future beyond it.

First of all, the burning question. When St Helens announced James Roby’s latest deal for this season, they suggested that his 19th year could well be his final one. So is this really the denouement, the final piece, the Michael Jordan-esque last dance?

“I’m ready for this one to be my last one,” says Roby. “There’s obviously a long way to go from now to the end of the year, and I’m feeling right body-wise, I’m healthy, I feel I’m still contributing to the team. But it feels like the right time to call it a day.

“I’ve mentally accepted that and I’m preparing as if it is my last one. I just want to really enjoy this year for what it is and enjoy the experience.

“It’s all we wanted to do as kids, we couldn’t dream of playing for our hometown club and winning trophies along the way. I’m very aware that I’ve been fortunate throughout my career.

“There’s obviously a few different things that come up in your mind when asking if I should go one more. I think this year is going to be the right time to call it a day.”

What a career it’s been. Roby has won four Super League Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge, plus the Man of Steel in 2007, while on the international stage earning 36 England caps and seven Great Britain appearances, including playing at three World Cups.

The hooker debuted for Saints in March 2004 and is still going strong at the age of 36, with a landmark 500th appearance for the club due against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday 1st April.

Watching Roby continue to produce sensational performances week on week, it’s natural to wonder why he couldn’t go on even longer, but this will be a mental decision as much as a physical one.

Like most political careers end in failure, so most rugby league careers end in injury or the tank simply reaching empty, and the former England captain knows he is fortunate to be making the decision on his own terms.

“It does definitely take it out of you a little bit more as you get older, especially the way the game is played now,” he says. “The speed, the velocity and impacts now, the game is a lot faster and you don’t get a rest. I’m not getting any younger so it’s only going to get more and more difficult, but at the same time I’m feeling pretty good.

“Mentally as well, there comes a time where you just know yourself that it’s the right time. I’m still motivated, I’m still willing to give my all and enjoy my time with St Helens, but there is something in the back of my mind telling me now is the time.”

Quite how Roby has managed to defy Father Time and remain at the top of his game, in the sport’s most demanding position, for so long is a mystery, but the man himself says that Saints’ phenomenal run of recent success has not drained him but given him renewed life.

He says: “Winning is magic. You can enjoy the weekend and you’re in good spirits. Your body feels a bit better than if you get a loss. And it becomes addictive.”

Speak to any teammate, past or present, about what makes Roby what he is, and they’ll tell you it is sheer hard work and dedication.

“I’ve always enjoyed that part of the game, the graft and the grind and just working hard generally and putting in as much effort as I can,” he says.

“Hopefully that has rubbed off on a few people. But I’m in a team of guys who are the same as myself in terms of how we all value ourselves on the effort that we put in and the determination, commitment to the team, the selfless actions.

“It’s always been a big part of what I’m about as a person and a player. I just think you go out there, don’t overcomplicate things, give it your best effort, keep it simple and generally try and do the right things. You normally have a choice with everything, so try your best to pick the right choice.”

It’s a culture that seems to permeate through the whole club. Anywhere else, you feel the loss of a talisman like Roby would be a critical blow, yet at St Helens there are so many other players that are both among the best in their position, and hit the highest standards on and off the pitch, that he might even be able to go off quietly into the sunset.

Asking him who could take over the captaincy once he’s gone only proves the point.

“You look at people like Jonny Lomax, one of the best players in the league if not the world in his position, and what he does. His knowledge of the game is unreal and his leadership qualities as well.

“Him and Louie (McCarthy-Scarsbrook) have been here the longest probably after myself. Then we’ve got people like Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jack Welsby, Alex Walmsley, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival. It goes on and on.” So might Saints’ success, you suspect.

“It’s not built overnight. We’ve built it over years of hard work. I’m very sure that after I go at the end of the year, the club is going to be in a good place.

“I know the people all around, they’re all young enough and have plenty of years left. Hopefully St Helens will still be a force to come for many a year.”

The club is surely in good hands, but what does the future hold for Roby when his new life begins? He’s currently torn between staying in the sport he has dedicated his whole life to, and finally getting a well-earned break from it.

“I’ve nothing set in stone as of yet, and to be honest I’m still a little bit undecided,” he says. “There’s a part of me that would love to stay involved in the sport, and there’s part of me that would want a fresh change and something totally new.

“I’ve played Rugby League almost every day of my life since I was seven years old. I’ve got a bit of education behind me, I completed a Masters degree a few years ago in sporting directorship, so that might open a few doors.

“The closer it’s getting, the more daunting it is. But I’m not worried. I’m excited by the future.”

