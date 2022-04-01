Wakefield Trinity star signs contract extension

Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Kay has signed a new one-year contract extension to remain at the club for the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old joined the Super League side in 2020 and has become a key member of the squad, whether playing on the wing or at hooker.

“Liam has shown some versatility in the last couple of seasons and his move to hooker late last year showed a different side to his game and he worked a lot on that in pre-season,” said Trinity head coach Willie Poching.

“Whilst he started the season as a backup hooker, the versatility that he provides has come in handy for us and it did so last year on numerous occasions.

“We’re really pleased to be able to keep Liam in the squad for another season and we hope that the form he’s showing at the minute can continue for him.”

The Ireland international started his career at Wakefield before moving to Leigh Centurions in 2014. After three years there he left for Toronto Wolfpack, where he he played through the club’s entire existence.

“I’m buzzing to be staying,” said Kay. “It’s something I’ve wanted to get over the line for a while, so to have it sealed is great for me.

“We have a great squad here that speaks for itself. We’ve been competitive this year and are winning some games. We have a real good group of lads and it’s enjoyable to come to work every day.

“All in all, I’m just excited to be at Wakefield for another year and to see where we can go.”