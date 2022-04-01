RFL becomes first governing body to sign Muslim Athlete Charter

The Rugby Football League has become the first national governing body in English sport to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter.

Developed by Nujum Sports, the charter aims to encourage the involvement of Muslim athletes in sport.

The RFL say that they will use it as a framework to ensure Muslim players and staff are supported and able to practice their faith while involved in the game.

The charter has already been signed by three professional Rugby League – London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

“Muslim athletes contribute a huge amount to various sports globally both on and off the field, including significantly to Rugby League,” said Ben Abberstein, the RFL’s Inclusion Lead.

“By being the first national governing body in England to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter, the RFL is sending a positive message to the game and to the wider sporting world of the importance of ensuring that we create a truly inclusive environment for all.”

During March the RFL hosted workshops with clubs and staff to learn about Ramadan and to develop understanding of the needs of Muslims in Rugby League.

And this week the RFL has been working with Nujum Sports to recognise and celebrate players, coaches and match officials to get the most they can from their sport during Ramadan with the delivery of Ramadan gift boxes, which include expert nutritional advice and key items for Muslim athletes during the month of Ramadan.