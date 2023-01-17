7 Stories of MND exhibition featuring Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow vandalised

AN exhibition featuring Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has been vandalised, with the Leeds Hospitals Charity posting on social media the awful news this afternoon.

The 7 Stories of MND exhibition features seven volunteers who have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and their stories in support of the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build a new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

The exhibition began at Leeds Train Station on Friday 4th November and has so far been displayed there as well as Kirkgate Market, Dortmound Square and Briggate.

The exhibition will run until the weekend of the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.

However, this senseless vandalism in which a panel has been stolen from the 7 Stories of MND exhibition will shock the rugby league fraternity to the core.

The Leeds Hospitals Charity Twitter page tweeted: “We wanted to let you know that unfortunately our #7Stories of #MND exhibition has recently been vandalised. 😥

“We are hoping to get the missing panel replaced and back where it belongs as soon as possible.”

It comes just a month after Burrow’s disabled van was senselessly vandalised whilst he enjoyed a meal out with his family back in December.

That left the rugby league family disgusted with people determined to help the Burrow family, offering free repairs etc.

Fingers crossed, the Leeds Hospitals Charity, of which Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsay are patrons, can replace the panel as soon as possible and restore the exhibition.