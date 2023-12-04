73% of League Express readers will NOT be attending Super League’s Magic Weekend in 2024

OVER 73 per cent of League Express readers have revealed that they will not be attending Super League’s Magic Weekend in 2024.

The RFL recently revealed that Leeds United’s Elland Road would be hosting the concept next season after a number of successful years in Newcastle.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, revealed why Elland Road had been chosen as the venue: “Magic Weekend is going to have a different feel in 2024, as a result of the return to a date later in the summer to move away from the Betfred Challenge Cup Final in June, and the non-availability of St James’ Park which has proved such a popular venue for the last three years.

“We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Leeds United FC to stage Magic Weekend at Elland Road, one of the biggest and best stadia in the north of England – and with a rich Rugby League history, having staged numerous big matches from the 1982 Challenge Cup Final replay to the World Cup semi final between Australia and New Zealand last year.

“The fixtures formula we have used for Magic since 2019, which involves seeding teams into three groups of four based on their 2023 performance, has produced an intriguing line-up of matches, and with all clubs offering special pricing for Magic as part of their season tickets package, we would encourage fans to move quickly when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.”

However, that decision has proved overwhelmingly unpopular with the rugby league fraternity – and League Express‘ readers’ poll has demonstrated just how unpopular it actually has been.

The readers’ poll asked: “The RFL announced that the 2024 Magic Weekend will be held on August 17-18 at Elland Road in Leeds. What is your reaction?

“I will attend both days and watch all the matches.” – 5.35%

“I will attend only on one day but will watch all the matches.” – 9.6%

“I will attend only on one day and will only watch the match involving my team.” – 11.42%

” I will not attend either day, despite having previously attended Magic Weekend at Newcastle.” – 49.61%

“I will not attend and I have never attended Magic Weekend.” – 24.02%

A mere five per cent of people will therefore attend both days at Elland Road, whilst a whopping 73.63% will not be making the trip to Leeds at all.

That, in itself, is a statistic that must concern the powers-that-be.

