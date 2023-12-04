New rugby league side set to make their debut in Challenge Cup competition

THE Challenge Cup is rugby league’s most prestigious competition, having been part of the calendar since 1896.

This year’s Challenge Cup will see a new team enter the first-round draw this December, with the South Wales Jets taking their position in the competition.

Based in the Welsh town of Pontypridd, the Jets were founded by Liam Price, a former rugby union prop, who spoke to the RFL website about how the venture came along.

Price discussed tough times and mental health struggles which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, after he had been placed on furlough and had to become semi-retired from rugby union.

“When COVID-19 hit, it was a hard time for a lot of people. I was a workaholic and it felt like it was all being taken away,” Price said.

“I knew I wanted to get back into rugby somehow.”

“The idea was to start a social team, and we’d get together once or twice a year to have that social aspect back in our lives.”

“I would say to them (players) come and play for my team, remember why you enjoy it, and there’s no pressure – we go and play for fun.”

Incredibly, the Jets are a non-profiting charity side which would have a huge emphasis on the mental health aspect, promoting men’s mental health and breaking any stigmas.

In fact, the club has raised £12,000 so far and became champions of the Welsh Men’s Rugby League competition, winning nine from nine during the 2023 season.

The Jets will enter the Challenge Cup for the first time and Price is aiming for a home game.

“Going into the Challenge Cup for us is massive in trying to grow the sport. If you look at the last few years of Welsh participants in the Challenge Cup, they haven’t really done that well.”

“I’m quite confident we can make the second and third round.

“We’re hoping for a home draw, because I want to make something big of it. I’ve been in contact with Cardiff Arms Park, and they’d be keen to host us, so we would have a decent venue. I want people outside of rugby league to see that this is possible.”

