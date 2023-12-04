Huddersfield Giants partner with Championship side and confirm pre-season games

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have paired up with a former player for their dual-registration agreement in 2024.

The Giants did not have any dual-registration deal in place last season, instead relying on the loan system and their Reserves team to give game time to fringe squad members.

But next year their players will be able to feature in the Championship on a week-by-week basis with West Yorkshire neighbours Dewsbury.

The Rams won the League One title last season and after head coach Liam Finn left for Halifax – the last team Huddersfield had a dual-registration partnership with, in 2022 – player Dale Ferguson stepped up to take charge of the team for the 2024 season.

Ferguson enjoyed two spells as a player with the Giants, making 91 appearances in total and scoring 18 tries, while also playing for Wakefield, Bradford and Featherstone in his club career as well as Scotland internationally.

As part of the agreement, Ian Watson’s side will also play a pre-season fixture at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, January 21 (kick-off 2pm).

“The dual-registration agreement with Dewsbury will work well for us in a number of areas given the size of squad we have going into 2024,” said managing director Richard Thewlis.

“Every player in the full-time squad already has either Super League or Championship experience under their belts and Reserves is a step backwards in terms of intensity and quality in many instances.

“The locality of Dewsbury fits nicely for training and of course their head coach Dale Ferguson is a man known to most here and held in high regard.

“The partnership will enable movement both ways and the trial game will kick start what we hope will be a long term relationship with Dewsbury.”

Huddersfield will also play London Broncos at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, January 28, and travel to Castleford Tigers on Sunday, February 4 (both 3pm kick-offs).

