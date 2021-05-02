A break will benefit Rhinos, says Eastmond

Kyle Eastmond pulled out of Leeds Rhinos’ game against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday after pulling up in the team run.

And he believes a fortnight’s break from match action will benefit both himself and Leeds as coach Richard Agar prepares for a key month of May.

Challenge Cup elimination for the holders at the hands of St Helens means the Rhinos don’t have another outing until Wakefield head to Emerald Headingley in Super League on Friday week.

After that is a home clash with Hull FC and a trip to neighbours Castleford.

Dual international Eastmond is back in Rugby League after almost a decade playing union for Bath Wasps and Leicester.

He made his Leeds debut in last month’s home defeat by Wigan, more than a year after his last appearance for Leicester, and featured in the follow-up game at Hull KR.

To compound Agar’s problems, Richie Myler was handed a two-match ban for comments made to referee Marcus Griffiths during the Rovers game, which started with the visit to Huddersfield on Sunday.

Eastmond, 31, who played for St Helens in the 2009 Grand Final defeat by Leeds, said: “It’s been good to get minutes under my belt.

“Both myself and the team have been a bit rusty, and recent games have shown up things to work on, which we will now have the chance to do.

“Things have been tough of late, but both myself and the team are getting closer to where we need to be with every match and every training session.

“We’re learning from each match about things we need to put right, and we can use this time to get a few things sorted out.”

Centre or second rower Alex Sutcliffe picked up a knee injury against Hull KR while backrower Cameron Smith could be out until July because of a hamstring problem.

