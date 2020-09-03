Abdo appointed NRL CEO

Andrew Abdo has been appointed as the new CEO of the NRL.

Abdo, who served as the Chief Commercial Officer for the competition, takes over after filling in as the interim CEO after Todd Greenberg left the role earlier in the season.

“Andrew has done an outstanding job as Interim CEO,” Peter V’Landys, Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, said.

“The Commission could not be happier with his work ethic and the way he has led the game through the pandemic. There’s no better person to take rugby league in a new innovative direction.

“Andrew has one of the best commercial brains in Australian sport. He has been the one who has brought in the majority of our new non broadcast revenues. Prior to the pandemic our revenues had increased by 15 per cent, year on year, for the past four years and that was down to Andrew and his team.

“Andrew’s commercial and financial background is the perfect skillset for the game’s needs moving forward. We are re-setting our cost base and we need to make smart investments to set the game up for future generations. Andrew thinks outside the square and will look at ways to do things differently. Andrew also possesses a cool and calm temperament which is a vital asset with the many pressures of our great game.”