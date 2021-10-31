Abdull: London life was the making of me

Hull KR’s newest international Jordan Abdull says his spell at London Broncos was the launchpad for his bright career progression.

The halfback, who is fresh from an England debut, headed to the capital for the 2019 Super League campaign after having made 54 appearances for Hull.

Abdull, who turned 23 while a Bronco, scored ten tries in 27 Super League appearances for Danny Ward’s side, who suffered the misery of final-day relegation, before returning to his home city, this time with Rovers.

His form as Tony Smith’s team made this year’s play-off semi-finals brought the 25-year-old a Man of Steel nomination as well as his call-up by Shaun Wane for the visit to France, where he kicked three goals as England won 30-10.

“London was the making of me,” said Abdull, who played alongside St Helens’ Jonny Lomax for England.

“I think I matured a lot. I was away from family and friends, so that challenged me, and I think it brought out the best in me.

“I needed to get out of my comfort zone and grow up a bit, and apart from this season, it’s the best I’ve had.”

Abdull says staying fit this year helped him develop some consistency.

“I’ve only had the one (thumb) injury, instead of the two or three I’ve tended to pick up previously,” he explained.

“And Tony has really improved my game, particularly the mental side.

“As he says, your greatest tool is your mind. It’s let me down in the past, but he has stripped things back and that’s helped me get rid of self-doubt and play with a bit of confidence.”

Abdull admits playing in the World Cup next year has crossed his mind, although he’s trying hard to keep himself in check.

“Now I’ve made my first squad, it has to be the goal,” he continued.

“I need to show I’m worth my place, maintain consistency with KR, and try to push on. It’s in my own court.”

Meanwhile Hull KR have unveiled their new home kit for the 2022 season, which is inspired by the first shirt worn by the club 140 years ago and incorporates the club’s new crest.

It is modelled by new signing Lachlan Coote.

