Adam Keighran sets out the area table-topping Wigan Warriors must improve

WIGAN may sit top of the table after four weeks of the season but their centre Adam Keighran knows they still need to tighten up their discipline.

They have conceded 32 penalties in three Super League matches – the most per game of any side in the competition – after giving away eleven in Saturday’s win at London.

“There were parts where we made it hard for ourselves,” Keighran told League Express after victory in the capital.

“There were disappointing penalties, giving them leg-ups into their end. We came in at half-time and addressed that.

“It’s a tough one. It’s the start of the season. (Officials) spoke to us and said there was going to be a crackdown on some things.

“They’re doing their job and we’ve got to adapt to it. We didn’t do a great job of it today but it’s something we’ll look at and work on.”

Keighran scored his first try for the club in the closing stages of the London win, after leaving Catalans for their Grand Final conquerors Wigan in the off-season.

He also kicked ten goals from eleven attempts in the absence of regular kicker Harry Smith, who was rested alongside Bevan French, Liam Marshall and Kaide Ellis.

Keighran was Catalans’ top goal-kicker last year, finishing the season with 73, but says he is happy to play second fiddle to England’s number seven: “As long as he’s kicking well, that’s fine.

“Whenever I’m needed I’m happy to jump in. I’m happy to be that second-choice at the moment. Hopefully he keeps kicking them over.”

His main priorities at the moment are to improve on his first four performances in cherry and white, with and without the ball.

“There’s definitely some improvement to go. I think my biggest focus is defence at the moment,” added Keighran.

“I need to assert myself in the attack a bit more as well and get involved a bit more. It’s only the start of the season so it’s something I’m working on.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.