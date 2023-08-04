Adam Milner set to play against Castleford Tigers with no clause included in Huddersfield Giants contract

FORMER Castleford Tigers stalwart Adam Milner will be free to play against his former club for the Huddersfield Giants tonight.

Milner is officially on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of the 2023 Super League season before etching a one-year deal for 2024 and a further option for 2025.

However, with some loan deals in the past, a clause can be included in order to ensure that the loan player cannot play against their parent club.

That is something that Castleford have not included, with Milner free to play at The Jungle tomorrow night for his new side, Giants boss Ian Watson has confirmed.

“He will play,” Watson said. “They could have done if they wanted to (include a clause). We knew in the first game if he came to us before that first game, because it was so late in the day, he wouldn’t have played then but we never really discussed that going forward.

“We wanted him available for every single game including Castleford as well because he is really important. He has been outstanding since he’s been with us. He’s played with us like he has his full career. He is committed, a competitor and works hard for the team.

“He has epitomised what we wanted from him and him and Peatsy (Nathan Peats) are dovetailing quite nice in that hooking position. The fact we have him available is a big plus for us.”

Watson also hopes that the Castleford faithful will give Milner a great reception considering his 300 games for the Tigers.

“I know it’s a game he is looking forward to, playing Castleford at Castleford. It’s been his home for a long, long time.

“He has played over 300 games for them so hopefully the crowd can give him real good support from both sides for what he’s done for Castleford in the past.”