Adrian Lam on how Oliver Gildart move came about, why he can’t play in Challenge Cup Final and deciding not to rest Leigh Leopards stars

LEIGH LEOPARDS completed some savvy transfer business following their big loss to Wigan Warriors.

Head coach Adrian Lam completed a deal for former Wigan centre Oliver Gildart, who will be joining Hull KR from 2024.

Now Lam has revealed how the move for Gildart came about.

“Ricky obviously had that injury and he has had his spine operated on which puts him out the year. With us having a small squad I put the feelers out for a left sided centre and my relationship with Oliver Gildart from Wigan meant we had a quick connection and once I made that call, it was good to go. He is a world class centre.

“I think he will do a great job here, he has played alongside Josh Charnley who he played with at Wigan.

“He was prepared to wait out the year there and do his bit for The Dolphins but he hasn’t played any games for The Dolphins so he has been frustrated with that.

“His partner has stayed over there and is packing up and that was all part of the communications so I’m very grateful for it.

“I know he is heading elsewhere next year so it’s a short-term contract, his family is only ten minutes down the road so it’s a natural fit.”

Will Gildart play against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday?

“He will be added to the squad, its a long flight and with heavy legs. These two weeks aren’t ideal for him, he can’t play in the Challenge Cup Final but he will be there or thereabouts the week after.

“It was the 14 July that he needed to be registered by to get him in time for the Challenge Cup Final. We will try and get him some sort of role this week.”

Though Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR have decided to make 13 changes for their fixture against Wigan this weekend, Lam has decided not to tweak too much.

“I think our philosophy has been clear all year, it’s a day to day basis with week to week performances and where we sit on the ladder is important to us,” Lam continued.

“We can’t take our eyes off the Super League ladder. The prep has been set all year and we need to pick our strongest team moving forward.

“There may be one or two rested with niggles but that is something we will make a decision on our captain’s run. It’s another opportunity to get it right together as a group for the big game.”

