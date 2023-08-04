Salford Red Devils given major boost with new deal for Super League forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been given a major boost with a new deal for one of their Super League forwards.

First reported back in League Express in July, it’s now been confirmed that back-rower Shane Wright has signed a new deal.

Wright, who is currently sidelined until pre-season 2024 with a horrendous injury, was one of Salford’s most consistent players before suffering that issue earlier in the season.

Wright joined the club from North Queensland Cowboys after making 41 NRL appearances and penned a two-year deal at the Salford Stadium.

Since then, the Aussie has made 24 appearances, scored six tries and become a vital part of Paul Rowley’s back row.

In reaction to extending his stay with the Red Devils, Wright said: “I am pumped to extend my time here at Salford.

“We have a good group at the moment and the club is heading in the right direction, which I am excited to continue being a part of!”

Head coach Paul Rowley has added: “It is great news to keep Shane within the group. He is a young player with lots of potential, and all the drive and determination to reach it.

“He is a fantastic lad and really popular amongst the group. We are all delighted we get the pleasure of working alongside Shane going forward.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease also said: “It is a massive coup for the club to retain Shane’s services for the next three years.

“He is the ultimate professional, conducts himself with utter class and will no doubt play a major role in any future success this team has.

“His excellent form in 2023 was cut so cruelly short, but I know when he returns, it will be a massive boost for his teammates and the coaching staff!”