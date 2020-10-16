Adam Quinlan signs new Hull KR deal

Fullback Adam Quinlan has extended his stay with Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Australian has penned a new one-year deal to stay with the club next season.

“I’m excited for another year here. Finishing my fourth year so I’m coming into my fifth,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so for. I’ve had a few injuries which haven’t been great, so I’m looking forward to hopefully getting out there and repaying it to the club.

“I’ve enjoyed the style of rugby that we have been playing here. When we play I feel that it suits my game. I’m looking forward to getting back out there, giving my all for the club and hopefully playing well.

“The club and everyone involved were really welcoming when I first came over and they still are. If I hadn’t enjoyed my time here, then I wouldn’t be looking to extend into my fifth year. I think that says a lot about Rovers as a whole.”