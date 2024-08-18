Adrian Lam and Zak Hardaker react to Leigh Leopards’ big win over Salford Red Devils

LEIGH LEOPARDS ran out 26-0 winners over Salford Red Devils in a comprehensive drubbing on Magic Weekend day two.

The Leopards led 12-0 at the break before turning the screw in the second-half to register another 14 unanswered points.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam was over the moon with the result to say the least but didn’t want to look too far ahead as his side chase a play-off spot, saying: “I’m pleased. I was nervous coming into the game with it being a big game.

“I thought we were really connecting and played pretty tough. It’s important what we are in control of is that 80-minute performance.

“If you look too far ahead, things can turn ugly pretty quickly.”

Meanwhile, man-of-the-match winner and Leeds United supporter Zak Hardaker, who scored a try and kicked five from five, hailed the special feel of Elland Road.

“It’s the first time I have played here so I was looking forward to. Obviously scoring a try and kicking a few kicks was an amazing feeling.

“People who are from Yorkshire and who are Leeds fans know how special this is.”

