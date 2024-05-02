LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has given the latest on his own coaching future at the Leigh Leopards, as well as revealing that a number of players out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season have signed new deals.

Adrian Lam gives latest on his and a number out-of-contract players’ futures at Leigh Leopards

Lam’s contract runs out at the end of the year as well, but he has no intention of going anywhere else after being asked about his future, though he does admit that renewing players’ deals are more important at present.

“Discussions are ongoing, there’s a lot of people in the last couple of weeks that are off contract. The priority for me is to get the people that we want kept here and we are on track with that,” Lam said.

“For me, I’m sure things will happen and get finalised over the next couple of weeks.”

“There’s a lot going on in the background here on top of the injuries and everything else that’s been happening.

“It’s been really busy with the admin, retention and recruitment is a massive part of our club. We’ve got that five-year plan with who we want to be.

“There are a lot (of players) that have agreed in the background but we will discuss that in the future.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast