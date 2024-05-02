St Helens winger Tommy Makinson ruled out of Super League clash with Hull KR due to chicken pox

INJURIES and illnesses are often part and parcel of rugby league but for St Helens winger Tommy Makinson, being struck down with chicken pox is something that he probably didn’t predict.

Makinson was omitted from Paul Wellens’ 21-man squad earlier today with some concern around Saints fans as to why that was.

The first thought that sprung to many fans’ minds was injury, but Makinson confirmed on social media that it was in fact chicken pox.

Makinson posted on X: “Thankyou for the msgs appreciate the concern 🕵️👌👌. Pretty sure up there in a short list of players struck down with chicken pox at 30 odd 😫😫😫.”

Makinson’s omission leaves the door open for Thai international winger Tee Ritson to make his first appearance of the 2024 Super League season, though Wellens could well go with Jon Bennison and Waqa Blake on the wings once more.

