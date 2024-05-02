Warrington Wolves pair sign long-term deals with Super League as Sam Burgess looks to the future

WARRINGTON WOLVES pair Leon Hayes and Adam Holroyd have signed new long-term deals with the Cheshire club.

The new deals will keep both exciting youngsters at the Wire until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Warrington-born Hayes has made his mark in the first team squad this season having progressed through the club’s scholarship and academy ranks.

The 20-year-old has made 13 appearances so far for his hometown club, contributing three try assists this season. He unfortunately suffered a fracture dislocation of his ankle in last weekend’s game against Salford and will undergo surgery later this week.

Second-rower Holroyd is another product of Warrington’s academy system who made his first team debut as a 17-year-old back in August 2022.

He has gone on to make 15 first team appearances so far and scored his first senior tries with a double against London Broncos in Round 5.

Leon Hayes said: “I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal with the club. It’s a big thing for me and a proud moment for me and my family.

“I’m a Warrington lad and there’s a few of us now in and around the first team who have come through the system here which is really good. There’s a great togetherness in this group.

“This season has been really good for my development and I felt I was learning more and more each week. I’m gutted with the injury but focused now on my recovery and rehab. I’m determined it’s just a bump in the road and to come back stronger.

“I’m really grateful for all the support from the club and the messages from fans this week.”

Adam Holroyd said: “It’s awesome to have signed a new contract and I’m looking forward to the next three and a half years.

“It’s a great environment to be part of and I believe we’re building something special.

“For me now it’s time to pay back all those who have shown faith in me over the last few years. I want to reward them with some strong performances and bring my best to the team.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s fantastic to sign two of our own juniors to new deals.

“We see Leon as a long-term half-back here at the club. The courage, spirit and commitment he shows each week and his ability to compete is the reason we believe he can lead the club forward. He’s in great company with the spine here.

“We’re gutted with the news about his ankle but he has our full support in his recovery and I’m excited for him to be back on the training field when the time comes.

“Adam possesses all the great attributes in his commitment and effort areas of the game. “He’s played more than we initially expected at the start of this year and held his ground very well. For him now it’s about getting his physical development right and he’s a big part of the long-term future of this club.”

