Adrian Lam looking up at play-offs after professing excitement at Leigh Leopards’ on and off the field progress

ADRIAN LAM is confident the only way is up for Leigh Leopards on and off the field after a record crowd witnessed a disappointing derby defeat last Thursday.

Leigh made a big effort to promote last week’s ‘Battle of the Borough’ against Wigan Warriors, along with more of their pre-match entertainment including another live band in The Lottery Winners, and were rewarded with their highest-ever Super League attendance as 9,189 people packed Leigh Sports Village.

The Wigan supporters had most to cheer as their side romped to a 34-6 win, but Leopards coach Lam praised the work being done by his club.

“You turn up at the ground here and it feels like there’s an event,” he said.

“There’s a fan zone, there are different things out there before the game. We’re building things as we go along. It’s just great for our town.

“What I’ve seen on the field is that we’re heading in the right direction and there are some good times ahead for us.

“But also all the stuff we’re doing off the field, the revenue we’re bringing in through the gate numbers is going to help us get to where we need to be.”

After three wins from the seven matches to date, Lam suggested Leigh were looking upwards towards a play-off challenge.

“I think there’s every opportunity that we’ll be there or thereabouts,” he said.

“We’re certainly not looking the other way; I’ve said from the start we’re not talking about relegation.

“Moments like (the Wigan defeat) aren’t ideal, but it helps you work out who you are as a group and your DNA.

“I’m not heartbroken – I’m excited about what we can get out of this as a group.”

Leigh are at home again this Saturday against Salford Red Devils, although they will be without both fullback Gareth O’Brien, who suffered a head injury against Wigan and must go through the protocols, and forward Ben Nakubuwai, who could be out for up to four weeks with a knee issue.