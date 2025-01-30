Adrian Lam make huge admission on Lachlan Lam future with Leigh Leopards star out of contract

ADRIAN LAM has admitted that son Lachlan Lam “feels strongly about playing in the NRL” with the latter out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Lachlan signed a new one-year deal at the Leigh Sports Village last year when Super League rivals Hull FC were circling, but the halfback has always been open about his desire to return and make an impact in the Australian game.

Of course, Lachlan made 31 appearances for the Sydney Roosters over a three-year period before joining his father, Adrian, at Leigh in time for the club’s Championship-winning campaign.

However, although Adrian knows about his son’s desire, the former insists he and the club would be supportive of Lachlan if he decided to return.

“Of course I’d love to keep him around. I know he feels strongly about playing in the NRL and if that comes up, we will be supportive of that as a club,” Lam told League Express.

“What we have done well here is we’ve brought players over that were on the fringes at an NRL club or weren’t quite there and we have developed them as a player to go back into the NRL.

“If Lachlan does go back, we will grab the next one who can play a similar role. Of course, it will be disappointing from a father-son perspective but we would be very supportive.”

So is Adrian consigned to losing son Lachlan to the NRL?

“I think at some point, not exactly sure how it will or when it will unfold but we will play it day-by-day. I know Lachie loves it here, he is very close to his friends at the club and he is happy.

“You’ve always got to take into consideration that we thought we would never lose Tom Amone or Kai O’Donnell but we will cross that bridge when we get to it.

“It will certainly be on the cards sooner rather than later.”