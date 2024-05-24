Adrian Lam makes admission over next few years at Leigh Leopards following multiple players’ exits

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has admitted that there may be “tough times” at the club whilst they try to rebuild following what is expected to be a large turnover of players at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The likes of Oliver Holmes, Zak Hardaker and John Asiata will exit the Leigh Sports Village in a few months’ time whilst Tom Amone and Ricky Leutele have also been linked with departures.

That being said, Lam has signed a new three-year deal with the Leopards – and he hopes that it will instil confidence in the playing group.

“I hope it does give confidence, there has been a lot of players signing to leave at the end of this season and that’s ok, that’s part of the process of building and retention and recruitment,” Lam said.

“It doesn’t always work out in your favour but I think by showing my commitment to the club over the next few years, we can settle down and move forward with recruitment to replace the players were are losing.

“It will be a fair turnaround at the end of the season. Moving forward we have got a big plan for how the club looks in the next five or ten years long after I’ve gone.

“I am excited about what is ahead, I think we’ve got to rebuild again. We have to do that and we need to.”

Lam admitted that there may be tough times for Leigh down the line.

“I think it’s one of the best things we’ve done here as a club to go up from the Championship to Super League I felt like we needed a lot more experienced players and balance that out with skill and x factor. I think we got a good balance with that.

“I think we are going through a transitional phase now, the picture will get painted over the next 12 months and there will be a third part two or three years down the line.

“It’s all really exciting but there maybe some tough times through those periods when we have youth that need to get experience.

“There have been lots of ups and downs with injury this year, but we are starting to come good.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast