Leeds Rhinos set for halfback switch ahead of St Helens clash

LEEDS RHINOS will be without Jack Sinfield for their away clash at St Helens tonight.

Sinfield has started the past two Leeds fixtures under head coach Rohan Smith, but has been named in Halifax Panthers’ 21-man squad to take on Doncaster this weekend.

Alongside Sinfield, Leon Ruan and Ned McCormack have also been named by Liam Finn in the Panthers’ squad as the West Yorkshire side aims to climb away from the Championship relegation zone.

With Sinfield absent, off-season recruit from the Canberra Raiders, Matt Frawley, will likely slot straight back in with the ex-Huddersfield Giants halfback having been dropped in recent weeks by Smith.

